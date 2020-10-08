Obituary for James A. Hooper

James A. Hooper

August 6, 1944 – July 7, 2020

James Arthur Hooper 75, of Incline Village Nevada passed away peacefully Tuesday July 7th, 2020 of Covid 19. Born August 6, 1944 in Grass Valley California he was the second of 3 sons born to Arthur and Ruth Hooper.

Jim graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1962 and then attended San Jose State University earning his degree in Interior Design. He worked in LA for an interior design company and then moved to Incline Village where he launched what was to become a 30 year career with the Hyatt Corporation. Jim’s love of pets lead to a successful and satisfying retirement career with local clientele caring for pets and homes while owners were away.

Jim was a devoted and active member of the St Patrick’s Episcopal Church and served on the Altar Guild for many years and was a current member of the Vestry. He had a lifelong love for silver, porcelain, crystal and especially elephants resulting in a notable collection. Jim loved the theater and especially enjoyed attending plays with friends and family in Reno and Sacramento.

Jim was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous where he received much love and support and he proudly celebrated over 32 years of sobriety.

He is survived by his brothers William (Bill) Hooper and wife Gale of Orangevale California, and Robert (Mike) Hooper and wife Sarah of Berlin Maryland and 6 nieces & nephews and their families. Jim is also survived by his lifelong supporters cousin Judy and husband Butch Casci of Kings Beach California. Thanks to Jim’s many friends, especially Todd, Rob, Matt, Coral and Carla who were always there for him.

Jim requested, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the St Patrick’s Episcopal Church Altar Guild, Incline Village NV or to the Bearskin Meadow Camp of the Diabetic Youth Foundation.

A live-stream service was held at St Patrick’s Episcopal Church. There will also be a private interment service at a later date.