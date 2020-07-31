Obituary for Jack Williams

Jack Williams

October 13, 1928 – July 10, 2020

John “Jack” Williams passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020. He was 91. Jack was born on October 13, 1928 in French Camp, CA to Lynn and Frances (Goudge) Williams. His family moved to Grass Valley from Globe, AZ in 1938. Jack graduated from Grass Valley High School with the Class of 1948. He played football and played in the band. He married his high school sweetheart Dorothy Halverstadt on September 13, 1952. They were just two months short of 68 years married.

Jack served in the Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion. He was a career meat cutter having worked at Purity Stores, Shop-n-Save, and Holiday Markets. In his earlier years he liked to hunt and fish. He also liked to work in the yard and loved to cook.

Jack is survived by his wife Dorothy, his son Kenneth Williams of Grass Valley, daughters Patti (Jack) Cauthen of Fillmore, UT, Nancy (Steven) Rea of Grass Valley, and son Paul (Linda) Williams of Bremerton, WA, and niece Shirley (Personeni) Veale.

Jack is also survived by 10 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren who lovingly called him “Opa”.

Jack was preceded in death by his mother and father, his sister Betty Personeni, his brother Woodrow Williams, and his nephew Donnie Personeni.

We will miss you and we hope you are having a beer in heaven!

Per his wishes there will be no service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.