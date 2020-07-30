Obituary for Jack Hill
June 28, 1936 – July 26, 2020 Jack Hampton Hill passed away suddenly at Mercy General Hospital of a massive heart attack. Born in Delight Arkansas to Jesse and Lydia Hill. The Hill’s soon moved to Nevada County to work in the Lumber Industry. Jack worked his entire life in the Lumber business retiring in 2000 to home in Grass Valley to enjoy his family and garden, most of all his Wife of 64 years Darlene and his beloved Shih Tzu Lucy. He is survived by Darlene Bishop-Hill, Son’s Ronnie and James Hill, Daughter in law’s Cecelia-Riley Hill, and Lynell Clancy, Grandson Jacob, Grandaughter Maegan,Great Grandson Jaydon, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his Mother and Father Lydia and Jesse Hill, his beloved Son Robert, Sisters , Imogene, Vernell, nad Lyla, Brothers Glen and Pat. Jack requested that no funeral be held and that any Memorials be given to the JDRF ( Juvenile Diabetes Resuearch Foundation
