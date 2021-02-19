Obituary for JACK C MORSE
September 1, 1944 – July 28, 2020
Jack C Morse 75, of Plumas Lake passed away on July 28, 2020. Due to the Covid Virus restrictions, A Celebration of Life will be held this Summer 2021. Jack is survived by his wife, Patricia Russell of Plumas Lake, a Son Danny (Dina) of New York, two Granddaughters, a Brother Dave, a Nephew and Niece and several Great Nephews and Nieces. He is greatly missed.
