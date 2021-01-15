Obituary for Isidore Sabato
June 14, 1958 – December 30, 2020
Izzy has danced from this world into the next. The Sabato family moved from Oakland to Nevada County in 1967. Izzy’s life revolved around thrift stores, biking, cooking and the Tommy Knocker Cloggers Performance group. His humor will be missed. His brothers, Will, the younger twin, and Michael wish to thank Caregiver Jessie Ott and Advocate Nancy Busey (Naumann). Contributions: Meals on Wheels Program. Arrangements: Chapel of the Angels.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.