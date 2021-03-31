Obituary for Irl Robert (Bob) Lemmon
Lemmon
September 3, 1932 – March 19, 2021
Bob Lemmon passed away suddenly on March 19th, 2021. He was born on September 3, 1932 in Long Beach, Ca to John and Lula Lemmon (Nebraska). He served in the US Coast Guard in Juno, AK during the Korean conflict. He married Diana Brendis in 1954 and had three daughters and a son. He graduated from San Diego State Univ and later moved and worked in the greater Auburn area. Bob’s passions in life were his family, backpacking in the Sierra’s, cooking for the family, playing bridge, dancing with Diana, his church ministries, and a good glass of red wine. Recently, Bob was the head of SIR’s cooking group and formed a seniors activity group at St. Teresa church. He is survived by his wife (Diana Lemmon), two daughters (Penny Kessler, Sandra Mende) and a sister (Lora McCray). He is preceded in death by Carrie Lou Ivins (daughter) and Daniel John Lemmon (son).
Funeral Service: April 8th at St Teresa of Avila in Auburn Visitation: 10:30 Mass: 11:00. Family Burial in San Diego.
