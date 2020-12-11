Obituary for Inez Polley

Inez Polley

November 9, 1950 – November 5, 2020

Inez Marie Polley (James) passed away Nov 5th with her family by herside. She was 69 yrs. Just 4 days shy of her 70th birthday. She died from complications caused from her back surgery.

She was born on Nov.. 9th in Grand Rapids, MN to Maitland (Bud) and Lois James. She was the youngest of 5 siblings. The family moved around alot before staying in the Placer County area. She graduated from Placer High in 1969.

Back in the late 1980s she was a waitress at The Willo in Nevada City, where she met her loving husband of 30 yrs. Cleo Polley.

She was an amazing, beautiful wife, mother, sister, & friend.

She was most definitely the glue that held our family together.

She enjoyed, visiting family members, shopping, gambling at the casinos. She also really enjoyed, cooking, baking, and collecting recipes. She was famously known for all her delicious Christmas cookie platters every year…

She is survived by her husband Cleo Polley, her 3 children, Tammy Clinton, Tanya Rolph (Bryan Frye), & Joel Megill (Brigitte). Her grandchildren Ashley Allen-Frye, Stephen Madonna, Marissa & Brandon Clinton, and Leah and Nic Megill. Her Brothers Jimmy (Debbie) James, Roger (Valerie) James, and Rod (Lynn) James.

As well as several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Mitch James.

Due to COVID there will be a celebration of life at a later date.

You are so loved and missed mom!!?