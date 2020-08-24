Obituary for Ida McWilliams
July 31, 1937 – August 15, 2020
Ida (Eramouspe) McWilliams (83) passed away August 15, 2020 at her home in Palm Desert.
Ida was a real California native; born to John and Lyla (Hosking) Eramouspe on July 31, 1937 in Nevada City, CA, living all her younger life in Grass Valley, CA; where her family has lived since the California Gold Rush Days.
Ida moved to Palm Desert in 1993 coming from Modesto, where she worked as a Physical Fitness Instructor for a gym and later as a Consultant for Jenny Craig chain.
Ida married King McWilliams in 1994 in Las Vegas, NV. and has spent the last 26 years in Palm Desert as a very happy home maker.
She is survived by her husband King McWilliams; daughters: Shellie (Pat) Ryan of Arvada, CA; Wendy (Chris) Aver of Reno, NV; her brother Moosie Eramouspe of Nevada City, CA. and two grandsons: Keegon Ryan, Brendan Ryan.
FitzHenry-Wiefels, Indio CA. has been entrusted with arrangements
