Obituary for Herbert “Herb” Davis
Davis
April 17, 1931 – February 11, 2021
Private services for Herbert “Herb” Davis, former resident of Grass Valley, will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956. The 4th degree, or Patriotic Order of Knights, is the highest level a Knight of Columbus may aspire to; and Herb Davis was its first leader, or Faithful Navigator, in 2000-2001. He’s preceded in death by his wife Evelyn. Arrangements in the care of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.
