Obituary for Herbert Andrew Ronn, Jr

Herbert Andrew

Ronn, Jr

October 27, 1925 – February 16, 2021

Herbert Andrew Ronn, Jr passed away on February 16, 2021 in St George, Utah. He was born on October 27, 1925 in Superior, Wisconsin to Merry and Herbert Ronn, Sr.

Herb was raised in Superior and served in WWII as an aviation radioman in the Navy, flying rescue missions in the Pacific on a PBY Catalina. After discharge, Herb worked for the Wisconsin Telephone Company as a lineman, transferred to Southern California in 1952, and retired from Pac Bell in 1982 as a district manager. His work included four years in New York City for AT&T, commuting from Madison, New Jersey.

Herb married his childhood sweetheart, Helen Nelson, in 1952 and they had four children.

After retirement in 1982, Herb and Helen moved to Grass Valley, California. There he served as a docent at the Empire Mine for many years, conducting tours in costume and character as the mine’s owner. He was an avid and skilled golfer, only stopping play at age 92 when he could no longer drive a car. Herb and Helen enjoyed square dancing and traveled widely throughout the world. Herb read daily and helped establish two libraries at his retirement villages. He continued to travel internationally until shortly before his passing. Herb was a member of the Masonic Order and served as Master of Elysian Lodge #418. He also was an active member of the Lutheran Churches of the communities where he lived and enjoyed his service as a deacon.

Herb is survived by his children: daughter Susan and son-in-law Bernard – Wanaka, New Zealand; daughter Cindy and son-in-law Jeff – Ivins, Utah; daughter Paula – Mira Loma, California; son Jeff and daughter-in-law Cory – Bend, Oregon. He is also survived by grandson Justin and wife, Erin, and granddaughter Malorie, as well as great-grandson, Korver.

Herb was preceded in death by his father in 1978 and his mother in 1987. Helen, his beloved wife of 48 years, died in 2000. In 2005, Herb married Barbara of Grass Valley who passed away only a few years later.

Herb’s family and friends will remember him for his joyous love of life and adventurous spirit.

Herb’s ashes will rest in Grass Valley at St Paul Cemetery.

Special thanks go to Sterling Court Assisted Living, Applegate HomeCare & Hospice and Seasons Healthcare & Rehab for taking such good care of Herb.

