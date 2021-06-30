Obituary for Henry L. Cervantez

Henry L.

Cervantez

April 9, 1980 – March 11, 2020

Henry L. Cervantez passed away unexpectedly on March 11, 2020 in Grass Valley, California.

Henry was born on April 9, 1980 to Teodosio (Ted) and Margarita (Maggie) Cervantes in Watsonville, California.

Henry moved with his family from San Diego to Nevada County when he was 10 years old. He lived in Idaho briefly as an adult where he was a CNA, but returned to Nevada County to be closer to family.

Henry worked in the construction industry for most of his adult life. He enjoyed building things and learning different construction trades. He also enjoyed landscaping and helping community members with maintaining their property and homes.

His interests included snowboarding and disc golfing. When he wasn’t working or enjoying one of his hobbies, you would find Henry spending time with family or friends. Henry was never one to turn down a social event as he loved meeting new people and making new friends. His charm and smile enlightened any given moment.

Henry is survived by his parents, Ted and Maggie Cervantes, his sisters, Cindy (Andrew) Dallago, Cynthia (Coby) McCoy, Andrea Jones and Sonia (Narissa) Cervantez, his sons, Dylan Applegate, Tyler Peterson and Enrique Cervantez, his nephews, Carson Jones, Casey Jones and Brody McCoy, his nieces, Jessica Mason, Hailey McCoy and Kylee McCoy, his grandmother Cirina Hernandez Osuna as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Luis and Petra Cervantes and grandfather Guillermo Salas.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday July 2nd, 2021 at Western Gateway Park at 10:30 am.