Obituary for Henry Coufos

Henry Coufos

July 7, 1950 – October 8, 2020

Henry Coufos passed away on Oct 8, 2020, at home, after losing his 15-year courageous battle with cancer. Henry was born in Orange, New Jersey to Alex and Martha Coufos on July 7th, 1950. He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Jim Coufos.

In 1972, Henry graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Engineering. He moved to Meeker, Colorado in 1974 and lived in the Meeker area for 13 years before moving to California in 1987.

After first moving to southern California, Henry, settled in the town of Rough and Ready. Henry was a world-wide Facility Manager for the Grass Valley Group from 1990 until 2007. Prior to his retirement, Henry pursued his dream of a planting a vineyard and opening a winery (Coufos Cellars). The winery was open for 15 years before closing in 2017.

Henry’s love of farming enabled him to mentor the young men who came to work with him. He took both jobs (farming and mentoring) quite seriously up to his passing.

Henry is survived by his wife of 24 years, Janet Wheeling, (Rough & Ready), his 3 siblings (Paul Coufos, Diane McCarthy and Lisa Gladney) along with 3 nieces and 3 nephews; his daughter, Katie Smith and granddaughter Kimber Smith who live in Meeker, Colorado.

The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors, caring nurses and staff members at the Sierra Memorial Hospital Dr Campbell & the Oncology Center, Dr Evans & the Radiology Center, The Ambulatory Treatment center and Anthony & the Speech Therapy department. Along with the professional medical care received at Springhill Physical Therapy, Dr Gaulter, Dr Boyle, Dr Brad Miller and finally Dr Kronland.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for the spring of 2021.