Obituary for Helen Mary Davis

Helen Mary Davis October 3, 1935 – June 25, 2020 The family of Helen “Dolly” Davis is saddened to announce her sudden passing on June 25th at the age of 84. She was a resident of Cedar Ridge. Born in 1935 in Santa Rosa to James and Clara Jones Zappelli. She was one of nine children. Shortly after graduating high school she was hired as a phone operator for Pacific Bell. She took time off to raise her children but returned in 1977. She retired after 25 years. She was a member of the Communications Workers of America. On May 1, 1954 she married George Nicholas Davis and settled in Cedar Ridge. They had five children. She will be dearly missed by son James Davis, daughter Helen “Sis” Bianchi, and son George Allen Davis. She had ten grandchildren, Carina and Anna Bianchi, Michelle McIntyre, Carrie and Gina Ortega, Kevin, Nicholas, Zach and Sabrina Davis. There are seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband George Nicholas Davis in 1986, daughter Gina Davis Haas in 2006, daughter Michelle Davis Ortega in 2009 and granddaughter Kelly Ortega in 2019. Helen loved her extended family and friends. She had an open door policy at her home and was there when people needed love and support. She had a special place in her heart for adopted family members, Michelle Lial, Crystal Fowler and Bob Ramsey. Helen was an avid yard-saler and collector. She loved old movies and was an Elvis Presley fan. She will missed by many.
