Obituary for Helen Heines

Helen Heines

December 4, 1928 – June 25, 2021

Helen Thompson Heines, born in Hartford, CT to Allen and Ruth Thompson on December 4th, 1928, passed away on June 25th, 2021 in her daughter’s home in Anthem, AZ constantly surrounded by her family, in person and remotely.

Helen was married to Richard D. Heines (DoD: 2/2015) on November 8th, 1952 in Larchmont, NY. They met on a train while both attending college, Ohio Wesleyan University with the her major of Home Economics and his, History.

Helen lived in CT, SC, AL, NY, NJ and then Grass Valley, CA where she was a dedicated member of many Bridge groups, the DAR, AAUW and the Gardening Club.

Helen will be remembered as “fine and dandy”, “a dancing maniac”, always singing and whistling and a devoted and loving mother and grandmother by her children: Susan and Dave Loyd, Barbara and Steve Turner, Rick and Carolyn Heines and Bradford and Teresa Heines, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 3 nieces and nephews and many friends.

In her remembrance please generously donate to your local hospice care agency.