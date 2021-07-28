Obituary for Heather Tackett

Heather Tackett

December 30, 1977 – July 9, 2021

Heather Ann Tackett (AKA Heather Rutledge, Heather Doe) passed away July 9, 2021, in her home in Grass Valley, CA surrounded by family, friends and of course, her dogs. She was only 43, but was finally reunited with her father, William Tackett, also taken too soon.

Born December 30, 1977 in Fresno, Heather’s passions growing up were gymnastics and horses. She spent many hours there in the local gym and at competitions. When not in the gym Heather could be found with the horses grooming, walking or riding them. She was such an animal lover.

Heather moved to Texas and then Washington before settling in Grass Valley, in 2006. She later met Aaron Rutledge and they were married 2008-2010. Heather had a BA in Criminal Justice, loved acting, which she did here locally participating in our local plays. She was a model, appearing in several issues of Pin Up Magazine and a backup singer in Los Angeles for a stint. Heather worked at Chapel of the Angels Mortuary, was a licensed Cosmetologist, and office manager at Full Spectrum. Before she passed she was working on a book about incarcerated criminals.

Heather was an amazing gardener and cook. She loved preparing gourmet meals for her friends, family and especially her children. Tristan and Lucielle’s favorite was her homemade beef stroganoff. She was an amazing mother, always making her children the priority and making sure they were well cared for. Tristan and Lucielle were all she ever talked about. She loved recounting their funny “out of the mouths of babes” moments.

Heather was an avid “dog mom”. Everyone who knew Heather also knew all about her dogs. She also took great pride and joy helping care for her diababled stepsister, Tanya West. Right up until the moment Tanya passed they were giggling and laughing, another great quality of Heather’s being her quick wit and sense of humor. She had such a captivating presence.

She is preceded in death by her father William Tackett, stepmother Marsha Tackett and stepsister Tanya West. She is survived by her ex-husband Aaron Rutledge and her children, Tristan and Lucielle Rutledge, whom she loved with everything she had.

There is a Celebration of Life planned Sunday, August 8, 2021, 2pm at the Grass Valley Elks Lodge, 109 S. School Street, Grass Valley, CA. Come celebrate this short, yet full life in true Heather fashion sharing love, laughter, and fun stories.