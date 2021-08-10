Obituary for Hazel Jane Taylor

Hazel Jane

Taylor

June 3, 1926 – August 1, 2021

Hazel Jane Taylor, 95, passed away peacefully at her home on August 1, 2021 after a brief battle with thyroid cancer. She was born in Placerville Hospital on June 3, 1926 to Hazel and Leo Ench. Hazel grew up on what is now Smokey Ridge Ranch on Placerville’s Apple Hill. Growing up on a ranch, she learned the value hard work, a love of gardening, and a love of nature and the outdoors. She attended El Dorado High School then earned a degree in Physical Education from San Jose State University.

After college, Hazel moved to Sacramento and began her career as a physical education teacher. During summer breaks, she traveled the world with her close college friend Dorothy Herger. The two adventurous young women’s journeys included trips to Europe, Africa, and South America.

Bill and Marge Taylor were Hazel’s neighbors in Sacramento. George Taylor often visited his older brother Bill and his visits became even more frequent when he learned there was an attractive, young, single teacher living next door. Hazel reminisced that George sure used to go out and mow the lawn a lot. Hazel and George were married on December 19, 1954 and their first of three sons was born a year later.

The young couple moved to Grass Valley where George worked for the U.S. Forest Service and Hazel spent her days keeping up with three active boys. When their youngest son reached school age, Hazel was anxious to resume her teaching career and subsequently taught physical education at Empire High School, Hennessy School, and she was the first girl’s P.E. teacher when Lyman Gilmore School opened in the Fall of 1968. Even though she was busy with her teaching career, Hazel was a dedicated mother and never missed any of her sons’ many activities.

Upon retiring, George and Hazel built a home on Smokey Ridge Ranch. Hazel loved her retirement home where she helped with ranch chores and spent countless joyful hours working in her garden. Hazel again became a world traveler as she and George journeyed to six of the seven continents. She lost her beloved George in 2015 and lived her remaining years spending time with family and friends. She especially enjoyed meeting with her pine needle basket and gourd art groups at the Placerville Senior Center.

Hazel Jane Taylor was a remarkable woman. Her honesty, generosity, and loyalty will be greatly missed. She is survived by her sons Brett (Leslie), Scott (William), Kirk (Wendy); two grandsons, Zachary (Kara) and Derek (Amanda); two step granddaughters, Allison (Arthur) and Sara; and her two great granddaughters, Maylen and Aila.

The family would like to thank Snowline Hospice and Elder Options for their dedication, honesty, professionalism, and kindness. We would like to acknowledge the efforts of Mary Lou, Megan, Cindy, Patrick, and Chandell from Snowline and Gladys, Tammy, and Miranda from Elder Options.

In honor of Hazel’s wishes, there will be no service. Donations can be made in her name to Snowline Hospice or El Dorado County Animal Services. Go rest high on that mountain mom, you will always be in our hearts and you will be missed more than you could ever know.