Obituary for Harold Graves, Jr.
Harold K. Graves, Jr.
May 15, 1941 – January 30, 2018
I THOUGHT OF YOU TODAY
I thought of you today,
But that is nothing new.
I thought of you yesterday
And, will tomorrow, too.
Remembering you is easy,
I do it everyday.
It’s the heartache of losing you
That will never go away.
To the most amazing husband, father,
grandfather, brother and friend.
I miss you every moment of every day.
Your loving wife,
Patricia
“Grief is the price we pay for love”
