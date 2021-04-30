Obituary for Gregory Thorpe

Gregory Thorpe

February 21, 1951 – April 20, 2021

Greg went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 20th, 2021.

A celebration of life is being scheduled.

Born on February 21, 1951 in San Francisco. He was a proud fourth generation Californian. His maternal great-great grandfather, Captain Wulff, came to California in 1850 and was a respected pioneer citizen of Napa.

Growing up, Greg spent several years living in Sausalito, but the majority in South San Francisco. Greg graduated from Hayward State in 1975 with a BA degree. He was a left-handed pitcher in the minor leagues; and played softball and golf for most all his adult life.

He owned and operated Fielder’s Choice sports apparel and memorabilia stores in Foster City and Sunnyvale, California. He outfitted the 49ers, Giants and Golden State Warriors.

In addition to the 49ers, Giants and Warriors, Notre Dame and Stanford were his teams. He had a great sense of humor and was a fan of The Blues Brothers.

Greg was a wonderful husband and loving father. He was a stay-at-home Dad while running a silk screening business from his home.

He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Patti, daughter Jenny Loch, son-in-law Sean Loch and granddaughter, Piper, on the way. He had many extended family members that he loved dearly.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Gladys Thorpe.

Donations:

Hospice of the Foothills,

Cancer Aid Thrift – Grass Valley,

FREED, or

Shriners Hospitals for Children