Obituary for Gordon Ransom

Gordon Ransom

December 11, 1946 – March 19, 2021

Gordon Eugene Ransom, 74, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 19, 2021 in Grass Valley, California from dementia.

He was born December 11,1946 in Bakersfield, California to Lovel (Holloway) and Cecil Ransom. Gordon graduated from North High School in Bakersfield and received his AA degree from Bakersfield College. He served in the US Air Force from 1967 to 1971. Gordon earned a BS in Electronic Engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo (1975). His career in digital and analog hardware design spanned 40 years, more than half with Grass Valley Group.

Gordon loved listening to jazz music, traveling, barbecuing, and working on electronic projects. He especially enjoyed spending time with friends, family, and his grandchildren. He was generous with his time and was always available to help friends repair computer or audio equipment. Gordon was intelligent, warm, soft spoken, and always enjoyed a good joke. He will be missed by many.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Carol, of 45 years; his daughters Paula (Nicholas) Robertson, Lindsey (Diego) Yepes; grandsons Henry, John, Arthur, Diego Alexander; and his sisters Jeanette Ransom and Nancy Stephens. Gordon was preceded in death by his father, Cecil (1994) and his mother Lovel (2005).

A memorial mass will be celebrated Friday, June 18 at 1PM, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Grass Valley. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Foothills (11270 Rough and Ready Highway, Grass Valley, CA 95945) or Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Alzheimer’s Outreach Program (P.O. Box 1810 Grass Valley, CA 95945).