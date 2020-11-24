Obituary for Gordon Fellows

Gordon Fellows

November 17, 2020

Gordon Fellows passed away on November 17, 2020 in his home in Long Beach after a long battle with cancer. He passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was 76 years old.

Gordon was born in Salem, Oregon, to Georgiann and Oliver Fellows. He was a graduate of Healdsburg High School in 1961. In 1964 he married Karen Towns. Gordon was proud to say that they started with just $5 and a beat-up VW bug. They went on to build a wonderful life together raising three sons, Arthur, Larry, and Jeremy.

Gordon’s career started as a broadcast engineer and fill in DJ for a radio station in Redding, California. In 1974, he took a position with Grass Valley Group, where he worked for 23 years. He excelled at problem solving and he traveled the world for Grass Valley Group as the head of customer service. He spent the last ten years of his 56 year career at Fox Broadcasting in Los Angeles, California doing what he loved. Gordon took hold of all opportunities that came to him and he appreciated and had great respect for everyone he worked with.

Gordon was a devoted father and husband who would stop at nothing to support his family. He spent countless weekends lining soccer fields and working on his kid’s broken cars. He was who you called when you wanted to troubleshoot a problem or when you were stranded in the middle of the night. He never complained or gave up. His love was simple and his expectations were straight forward. He was always there for his family and he would fight for you when you didn’t even know it. Strong, wise, and proud, that is how we will remember him.

He had a passion for sailing and travelling with his wife of 56 years. Karen and Gordon frequently vacationed in Hawaii and Australia, and through work assignments got to travel to several Olympic venues around the world. Most of all, Gordon enjoyed spending time at his home in Grass Valley tinkering on his latest project.

He is survived by his beloved wife Karen Fellows, brother Stephen Fellows, sons Arthur, Larry and Jeremy Fellows, and his 7 grandchildren. He’s preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sharon Fellows.

A service to celebrate Gordon’s life is being planned for the spring of 2021 in Grass Valley, California.