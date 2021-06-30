Obituary for Gloria Oliver

Gloria Oliver

November 30, 1942 – June 15, 2021

On June 15 our world lost a beautiful soul, Gloria Oliver. Her life began in Canandaigua, New York, 78 years ago. After several years of struggling with two painful and debilitating diseases she found everlasting peace with family at her bedside. She was preceded in death by her father Fredrick Mace. Tragically, Gloria was survived by her mother, Janet Winston of Grass Valley, for only 5 days when she lost her own battle with poor health and left this earth to be with her dear daughter.

Gloria spent the first half of her life in upstate New York in the Finger Lakes region where she was Mom to, and is survived by, 7 children: Stephen Halton of Nevada City, Thomas and Kevin Halton of Salinas, Laurie Harris of Canandaigua, and stepchildren: Kathleen Tardy, Patrick Halton, and Tim Halton. Gloria is survived by sisters Barbara Driscoll of Nevada City, Carol Santana of Placerville, and half-siblings: Rose Winston of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Marilyn Myers and Freddie Mace of Minnesota. “Grammie” departed from her five loving grandchildren: Noah, Valerie, Kaitlyn, Macy and Megan; and 6 ½ great grandchildren: Julian, Emmett, Ashton, Hayden, Anistyn, Conner, and a great granddaughter on the way. Her loving and devoted husband, Brad, has to say goodbye and dearly cherishes her memory. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews: Chelsey, Brittany, Clinton, Jamie and Elan.

She moved to California in the late seventies and settled in Salinas. She struggled as a single mom, bringing up 3 of her children there. While working as part of the clerical staff for the Agricultural Commissioner in Monterey County, she met her future husband, Brad, and they were united for the rest of her life in 1984, moving to Nevada City in 2014 after he retired. Unfortunately, poor health kept her from fully enjoying this wonderful area. For a number of years, Gloria, Brad, and her mom, Janet, had a fun tradition of going to breakfast at one of the many great local restaurants every Sunday morning that was looked forward to every week.

Gloria was an accomplished self-taught artist. She loved to do paintings for everyone in the family and friends too until severe rheumatoid arthritis took away the use of her hands. When her granddaughter, Kaitlyn, was small, Gloria painted an entire wall in her bedroom like a fantasy mural that Kaitlyn, now a teenager, still adores. If the family were to move they will have to take the wall with them. She took up karate before CLL took its toll on her health and won a first-place trophy in her division when her dojo group from Salinas attended a tournament in Tahoe. Most of all, Gloria loved to be surrounded by her growing family, especially the littlest ones. She was very close to a dear friend, Julia, in Salinas and baby sat for her son, “little Man,” and was taken as a nanny for him on a trip to Mexico that she was always reminiscing about. Before Gloria met Brad she had joined the Thousand Trails camping community for her kids and Brad was soon sharing the fun after they wed. They had some great times traveling around the western states and sharing time at the local campgrounds with the family together. There were even a couple of motorcycle camping trips that they enjoyed. They especially had a tie to Yosemite, where they spent their honeymoon at the Ahwahnee and several anniversary trips there in the decades to follow.

The family was able to gather for a memorial to Gloria at her home after her passing. Final arrangements were made through the Chapel of the Angels in Grass Valley. Internment will take place in the Deer Creek Cemetery in Nevada City. In her last few weeks Gloria received the finest possible care from the team at Hospice of the Foothills and who also provided spiritual support at her service. Any donations in her name can be made to Hospice.