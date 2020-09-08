Obituary for Glenn Frazier

Glenn Frazier

September 10, 1939 – August 9, 2020

Glenn Frazier was born on September 10th, 1939 in Albany, Indiana, to Walter and Marguerite Frazier. Glenn joined the Army shortly after graduating high school in 1957.

Married his high school sweetheart Marilyn Martin at the proving grounds chapel in Maryland. From there he was stationed in France where Marilyn followed a short time after. They began their family with the birth of their daughter Sandy. Next it was off to Ft. Ord CA where their family was increased by the birth of daughter Glenda followed shortly after by their first son Mark. Germany was next in their travels, where they welcomed their son John.

He was an avid pistol marksman, being on the National Pistol team, shooting competition matches for many years, achieving a high score of 2600. He graduated

Officers candidate school (OCS) at Ft. Knox, KY in 1967, and was awarded his Captain’s bars. He maintained friendships with his graduating class up until his passing. At this time he was stationed in Ft Sam Houston, TX. From 70-71 he served honorably in Viet Nam and received many awards including the Bronze Star. Retiring in Ft Lewis WA with 20 years in the Army. He was an active member in CA rifle and pistol

Association, The American Legion post 130 and Vietnam Veterans of America chapter 535 both of Grass Valley, CA.

Never the one to sit idle, they moved back to Indiana and bought out his father’s ditching business working with his sons for several years. Marilyn passed away from a car accident shortly after celebrating their 25th anniversary. From there he sold his home and business and went on hunting and fishing trips, to Alaska, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho to name a few. Getting his grizzly bear, moose, elk, buffalo and others.

On a trip back to Indiana he met Joan (Holmes) Rivar and married in 1986 and welcomed Joan’s 3 adult daughters into the family. Settling in Grass Valley, CA after many trips and adventures built their dream home. Upon completion of their home another “project” was brewing, and Shred-Vac was invented and patented. The house in Grass Valley was sold and they bought land in Smartsville to build another house and give ranching a go. They loved Oakhaven as they called their ranch and the peace and tranquility it brought them. After 32 years of marriage Joan passed away Dec. 8th, 2017 after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s.

6 months later he was diagnosed with renal failure caused by Multiple Myloma cancer from exposure to Agent Orange in Viet Nam. His daughter Sandy moved out from TX to be with him. He lived life to the fullest the last 2 and a half years not letting it stop him from traveling to a grand daughters wedding, another’s college graduation and many fishing trips. He passed peacefully in his home Aug.9th, 2020 just shy of his 81st birthday.

Glenn is survived by his children, Sandy Kardatzke, Glenda Ramos, Mark Frazier, John Frazier and their spouses, all of TX. Step children, Susan Kephart, Jane Rivar-Jacobs and Beth Slusher and their spouses. His brothers Jay Frazier and Gould Frazier. 19 grandchildren, and 28 great grandchildren with 2 more due this year. Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. All were loved.

He will be laid to rest at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA with full

Military Honors on September 14th, 2020. Because of Covid-19 the funeral is limited to 10. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Vietnam Veterans of America or The Wounded Warrior Project.