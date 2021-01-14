Obituary for Glenda Dunham

Glenda Dunham

June 16, 1933 – January 9, 2021

Glenda Dunham went to be with Jesus after an intense but short battle with cancer. Glenda was born in Muskegon, Michigan on June 16, 1933 to Gladys and Raymond Thomas. She moved with her family to the Napa Valley, settling in St.Helena and Calistoga area as a young child where she spent many memorable days at her grandfather’s ranch. She attended school in a one room schoolhouse where she first developed her love of learning. Glenda graduated from Calistoga High in June of 1952. It was while working at the local hospital as an aide that she met David Dunham, a local police officer. Between them Dave and Glenda had 6 children. Jeffrey Dunham of Vallejo, California, Nancy (Jim) Sagadin of Brookings, Oregon, Donna (Paul) Nies of Cedar Ridge, California, Debra Dunham, David (Lisa) Dunham of Nevada City, California and Dusty (Virginia) Dunham of Grass Valley. Glenda is survived by her brother Leon (Shiela) of Puyallup, Washington.

Dave and Glenda moved to Nevada City in 1958 where they owned Dave’s Van and Storage until they sold the business and retired in 1973. After retiring, Glenda decided to pursue her love of nursing and returned to school to become an LVN. After achieving that goal, Dave and Glenda moved to various places, before returning to Nevada County permanently in 2010. They enjoyed all the unique places they lived in Idaho, Arkansas and Washington.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dave, her son Dusty, her daughter Debbie and two grandchildren, Nathan Sagadin and Levi Nies, three brothers, Joe, Jerome and Ray. She was very proud of her 12 Grandchildren and her 24 Great Grandchildren and would share that with anyone that came near. If you ever met Glenda, she likely fed you, told you a story about her life, her precious great grandbabies or her Lord, prayed with and for you, and became your friend!

Glenda had a heart for children’s ministry no matter where they lived. She will be remembered by young and old for the gift she had of captivating little ones hearts and minds with songs and stories of the Lord she dearly loved. Memorial donations can be made to the Children’s Ministry at Calvary Bible Church in Grass Valley.