Obituary for Glenda Barrilleaux

Glenda

Barrilleaux

September 10, 2020

On September 10, 2020, Glenda Barrilleaux passed away at age 77 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and a short fight with COVID-19.

Glenda was born on September 13, 1942 to loving parents Glenn and Anita Bettes in Ft. Worth, Texas and was the oldest of three children. She and her brothers Tommy and Terry spent their childhoods in various towns in North Texas until the family settled in Electra, Texas where she graduated from Electra High School in 1960.

In 1964 she met and married Jim Barrilleaux, moved with him to College Station so he could complete his last semester at Texas A&M. After a year living in north Texas while Jim worked in the “oil bidness”, she began a 20 year adventure as a USAF pilot’s wife.

During those 20 years she traveled the world visiting exotic and beautiful cities in Europe, Asia and the Pacific as well as some less celebrated areas of the south and southwest United States. After Jim’s USAF career ended, he began employment with NASA which first moved Glenda to Dublin, CA east of San Francisco followed by moving to Palmdale in the high desert of Southern California. . Upon Jim’s retirement, Jim and Glenda’s final home together was in Alta Sierra – north of Sacramento, California.

She raised two children, packed and unpacked a house for a move over a dozen times, loved camping, touring, reading a book on the beach (particularly in Fiji) and the rare times her busy family would sit down for meal. She was an award winning quilter, an avid golfer, associated with numerous charitable organizations including spending several years driving for Meals on Wheels, and constantly involved in social organizations such as the Officers Wife’s Club and the local Country Club in Alta Sierra.

Her failing health moved her to Conroe, Texas in 2020 so that she could be closer to her brothers.

She was a lifelong Christian, having grown up attending the Baptist church alongside her family. Her last church was Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley, California. She treasured her faith.

Glenda is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jim Barrilleaux, her brothers Tommy and Terry, her son Stephen and his wife Janice, her daughter Susan and her husband Scott, her beloved grandson Jacob, and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at American Heritage Funeral Home in Houston, TX on October 2, 2020 She will be laid to rest in the Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation or the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund.