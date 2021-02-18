Obituary for Glen Foley

Glen Foley

April 10, 1970 – January 20, 2021

Glen passed away at Stanford Medical Center on January 20th after a sudden illness, he was 50 years old. Glen was born in Colonia, New Jersey and moved with his family to San Jose as a child. He attended California State University, Chico undergraduate and graduate school and while at Chico State Glen came to embrace the outdoor life. After college Glen worked in sales in the San Jose area and locally, most recently with Telestream in Nevada City. Because of the outdoor opportunities in Nevada County Glen eventually made his home in Nevada City. He loved the fishing and camping trips with college friends, snowboarding, playing guitar and taking martial arts classes with his son Lucas.

Glen was a devoted Dad and loving son and brother. He is survived by his wife, Amanda Rodgers, son Lucas, step-daughter Madison, mother Denise Osowick, stepfather Fred Osowick, brother Douglas Foley and nephew Shawn Foley. He was predeceased by his father Walter Foley. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.

No services are planned at this time. Donations in Glen’s name made be made to the Lucille Packard Foundation at Stanford Medical Center.