Obituary for GiGi Tapia

GiGi Tapia

February 17, 1966 – August 27, 2021

In loving remembrance of GiGi Marie Tapia born February 17, 1966 in San Francisco, passed away August 27, 2021 at home on the San Juan Ridge, Ca.

GiGi was a larger-than-life person, who shared her abundant energy and love with everyone around her. She will be remembered with a great deal of love by so many in our community. What a fine legacy.

She is sorely missed by her husband, Joseph Minton; sister, Michelle Tapia; sisters-in-laws, Julia (Gary), Anna (Mark); nephew, Ian Kaufman (Jane); niece, Kayla Kaufman; and a multitude of family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Joseph and Michelina Tapia.

GiGi attended Saints Peter & Paul School, Cathedral HS, City College of SF, and SF State University.

GiGi loved people and was always a joy to be around. She worked with children in San Francisco, Marin and Nevada County schools for over 25-years, insuring their healthy and successful integration into our vibrant communities.

GiGi had a passion for life and would laugh so hard that she cried.

She was an amazing dancer as well as an adept martial artist. She had an eye for fashion and brought everyone smiles with her colorfully coordinated outfits. GiGi was a lover of life! She loved her family, her friends, animals, flowers and all of nature. She was a ray of sunshine who brightened up all our lives, and our hearts ache with the feeling of loss.

There will be a funeral Mass, at 11:00am September 20, at St. Ignatius Church, 650 Parker Ave, San Francisco. All are welcome to attend.

There will be a celebration of life in Nevada County at a future date to be determined.

The family welcomes donations to the charity of your choice as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.