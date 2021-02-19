Obituary for George William(Bill) Gundred, JR.

George William(

Bill) Gundred, JR.

August 18, 1933 – February 15, 2021

George William (Bill) Gundred Jr. passed away at his home on February 15th. He was 87

Bill was born to George and Bernice Gundred in Encanto, CA. After graduating from Sequoia High School in Redwood City, Bill joined the Navy. After leaving the Navy he entered into an apprenticeship with the IBEW and later became a Journeyman. Bill met Sue in Redwood City in 1996 and they were married in 1967. He taught in the apprenticeship program at the College of San Mateo for 6 years. He ran Gundred Electric Co. for several years before going to work with the City of San Jose, from which he retired in 1998. He and Sue moved to Penn Valley after retirement.

Bill had so many hobbies it is impossible to list them all, but he loved riding motorcycles with friends and family, camping and water skiing at Lake Shasta, sailing his boat “Runaway” in the San Francisco Bay. He did three cross country RV trips with Sue, they also went on many cruises, the best being to Norway where his Grandparents were born.

He was a member of Welcome Club where he belonged to the Woodworkers and he was a docent at the Empire Mine where he was a blacksmith.

He is survived by his wife Sue; sons Eric and Jeff; daughter Sandi; and brother Don. Seven Grandchildren and eight Great-Grandchildren.

He was larger than life and he will be greatly missed.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Foothills or Interfaith Food Ministry.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.