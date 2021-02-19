Obituary for Gene Carter

Gene Carter

February 17, 1939 – February 9, 2021

On Tuesday, February 9th, 2021, Gene Edwin Carter, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 81. Gene was born on February 17th, 1939 in Mason, TX to Herman & Iva D Carter. On March 20th in 1964, he married Linda Rae Pierson. They would have been married for 57 years this coming March. They raised two children, Terry and Kyra, in Grass Valley, CA.

Gene had a passion for old cars, drawing, and creating things with his own two hands. He was known for his quick wit, his great sense of humor & his infectious laughter. Gene was a family man above all else. He lived a long and happy life with his great love, Linda, by his side. Together they enjoyed watching the family that they created multiply and grow over the years – Their two children, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren that he loved dearly, and who will miss him forever.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; His children, Terry and Kyra; Grandchildren, Haley, Andrew, Daniel, Melanie, Chloe, and Pierson; Great-grandchildren, Clara and Carter; His younger siblings, Kenny and Faye; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten. He is predeceased by his parents, Herman and Iva D; His siblings, Betty, Bill, Donald, Terry, and Janice; And his beloved dogs over the years.