Obituary for Gavin Michael Lewis

Gavin Michael

Lewis

August 25, 1978 – August 5, 2021

Gavin Michael Lewis, took his last breath at the age of 42, in the arms of his lifelong love on August 5, 2021, in his hometown of Grass Valley, Ca.

Gavin was born on August 25, 1978, to Don Lewis and Vickie Harr. He had a joyous childhood growing up together with his brothers, Travis Lewis and Ernie Harries. At an early age Gavin learned construction working alongside his dad for many years until he found his true passion in Combat Sports. He dedicated the last 13 years to the fight community, globally marketing and manufacturing the very first printed athletic tape as Owner and CEO of War Tape Brand and Dog Boxer Athletics, while opening several fight gyms along the way. Gavin was the epitome of being an entrepreneur, continuously paving the way to his next venture.

Gavin lived a vibrant life and was grateful every step of the way. He was happiest being surrounded by family, friends, and above all, the love of his life, Sophia Salviejo and their 3 dogs. He enjoyed attending boxing and MMA events, farming, live music, journeying through the mountains and swimming in every river. And most importantly, he was blessed to spend his last months gaining faith and strength from his walk with the Lord.

He is an inspiration and will be missed immensely. Until we meet again, Rest In Peace, King.

Isaiah 57: 1-2 “The righteous perisheth, and no man layeth it to heart: and merciful men are taken away, none considering that the righteous is taken away from the evil to come.” “He shall enter into peace: they shall rest in their beds, each one walking in his uprightness.”

Memorial details to come.

