Obituary for Gary Musick

Gary Musick

June 24, 1939 – February 19, 2020

Gary Musick “Coach” passed way February 19, 2020 in Grass Valley, CA following a brief illness. He was 80.

Born in Texas, to Jasper and Minnie (Fay) Musick. At age 5 the family moved and settled in Northern California. Gary was an outstanding football player at Red Bluff High School. He continued to play football for Bakersfield College and Sacramento State University. He graduated from Sac State with a degree in education.

Gary started his teaching career at Hennessy Elementary in 1968 and retired from Nevada Union High School in 2001. Gary coached several sports at NU although his favorites were football and girls basketball.

Gary loved living the simple outdoor life. He had a passion for hunting and fishing, which he lived to the fullest during his retirement years. He adored his family and friends, who he enjoyed spending time with and chatting about fishing.

Gary was an extraordinary man who was well known throughout the Nevada County community. He will be remembered by many and greatly missed by all who appreciated his high standards and playful sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, DaLene Musick, his sons Kevin Musick (Karen) and Darrell Musick, his daughter Jessica Ramey (James), his sister JoAnn Rice, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Gary is preceded in death by his parents and his 2 brothers Lee Musick and Larry Musick.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 AM – 2 PM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at The Foothills Event Center.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Gary Musick Memorial Athletic Scholarship at NJUHD, 11645 Ridge Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95945, ATTN: Linda Melugin. For more information or to help with the scholarship, please visit http://www.garymusickscholarship.com .