Obituary for Gale Veater
August 3, 1946 – June 5, 2021
Gale Veater passed away on June 5, 2021 in her home. She was 74.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the family home in Grass Valley, CA. For further details, contact George Hutchins at copehutchins@gmail.com.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years George C. Hutchins; her two children Darrin J. Hutchins and Shawna L. Hutchins; her sister and two brothers, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sammie’s Friends in her honor.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.
