Obituary for Gail Wood
January 31, 1947 – March 26, 2021
In her healthy years, Gail Wood loved her grandchildren, her son and daughter-in-law, her sister, nieces and nephews, her friends, her co-workers, her church, and Jesus. As a devoted grandmother, mother, and faithful friend, Gail will be remembered for her joyous personality, boisterous laughter, and kindness. As a grandmother, her love for her grandkids was demonstrated by presence. She would drop what she was doing to give them full attention and care for them. As a single mother, she provided with effort, time, and resources. With her sister, she spent countless lunches and outings shopping and to the movies. They cared well for each other through the years. As a friend, she laughed and cried and cared for her friends and they cared for her. She loved Jesus and the church. She served as a greeter and helped with the morning goodies on some Sundays. When her mental and physical illness intensified over the last few years her memorable smile faded. We miss her dearly, but rejoice that she knew Jesus and is joyful, laughing, and smiling in heaven.
A memorial service will be held for Gail Wood at Auburn Grace Community Church on May 23 at 1:30pm.
