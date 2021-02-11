Obituary for Fredericke Willis Goodman

Fredericke Willis

Goodman

April 15, 1947 – January 21, 2021

Fredericke Willis Goodman, 73, born in Oakland, CA, to Harold L. and Helen T. Goodman, built his family home and lived in Grass Valley, CA for 47 years and owner of Goodman’s Home and Garden Landscaping of 39+ years passed away suddenly January 21, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Kimber L. Goodman of 56 years, two children (spouses) Tabitha (Jay) Corman and Landon (Bonnie) Goodman, five grandchildren Hannah and Ross Corman, Nathan (Sandy), Kindra and Sam Goodman, brothers Gregory (Valerie) and H. Lee Goodman.

Known as Fred or Rick to his family, friends and customers, he saw value in things that others thought should be thrown away and believed that you could make anything out of something if you followed your heart and worked hard for it. He was known in multiple communities to have a kind heart, a generous neighbor and friend, giving his time freely and to the best of his ability. He enjoyed his senior customers and took the time stop and visit with them, encouraging them to share their stories and knowledge. He loved learning and appreciated what God created, exploring the ocean, the study of insects, the love of animals and nature, restoring old cars, restoring and customizing his Harley’s and Indian motorcycles, motorcycle rides with his wife and friends, an adventurer of botanical gardens, avid gardener, history and historical points of interest, wearer of all things tie-dye, tasting new foods and drinks and the awards he won driving to car shows across the US and Canada with their 1949 F-1 Ford Pick Up.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.