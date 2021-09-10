Obituary for Franklyn D Benfield

Franklyn D

Benfield

November 1, 1946 – August 4, 2021

Franklyn D. Benfield passed away on Aug 4th, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Sacramento, CA from leukemia. He is survived by his wife Bonnie, daughter Amy, son Billy, four grandchildren, Victoria, Sabreena, Samantha, Hannah, and three great grandchildren, Olivia, Gavin and Luci. He is preceded in death by his parents and 13 brothers and sisters.

Frank was born in Redding, CA Nov 1, 1946 the son of Laura and William Benfield. He grew up in Red Bluff Ca where he graduated from Red Bluff High School. He proudly served in the US Navy and was stationed on the Bon Homme Richard in Vietnam. Frank was honorably discharged in 1970 and went on to serve six years in the Naval Reserve. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. Frank met Bonnie in 1968 in Suisun City, CA. He started his career as a drywall installer in 1970 and retired in 2000. He worked hard and played even harder. Frank and Bonnie resided in Anaheim and Elverta before eventually settling in Grass Valley in 1980. Frank coached Amy’s soccer team in Rio Linda for many years and managed Billy’s little league games. They enjoyed family vacations at Whiskey Town Lake and later at Union Valley Reservoir.

Frank was a member of the Grass Valley Moose Lodge, where he sang karaoke and played pool. He was also a member of the Moose Riders. He enjoyed riding his Harley, spent hours detailing and waxing the Deuce, and would never go on a ride if it was going to rain. Frank also loved his 46′ Ford and especially his “chick magnet” the 88′ Ford Ranger pickup. Frank was an avid gardener and was proud of his veggie garden where his tomatoes reached 8 ft tall. He will be missed by his fishing buddies, Joe, Harvey and Walt.

A memorial ride and gathering are being planned by the Grass Valley Moose riders taking place on October 16th, 2021 at the Grass Valley Moose Lodge. All who wish to commemorate Papa O.G.O, as his grandchildren knew him, are welcome to join us in this celebration of life.