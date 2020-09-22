Obituary for Frank Quinn

Frank Quinn

March 13, 1930 – September 8, 2020

Frank Quinn died peacefully in Grass Valley on September 8th, 2020. He was 90 years old.

Frank was born in Ireland and migrated to Canada in the 50’s with money he earned playing a Knight on horseback in Knights of The Roundtable set in Ireland. He served two years in the British Army. In the 60’s he relocated to Southern California, where he became a U.S. citizen, and owned and operated a plumbing/heating company in Hermosa Beach appropriately named “A-Leprechaun”. He married his 2nd wife Karin Willis in Catalina in 1984, and after retirement in 1996, the couple moved to Nevada City to build their first custom home, which included a small vineyard.

Frank enjoyed running (including marathons), dog training, horseback riding, skiing, and traveling. The Quinns hosted annual St. Patrick’s Day parties for over 30 years, big and small, serving the best corned beef, homemade soda bread and Irish coffees anywhere. He would sing the old Irish songs, adding his own version at times and even danced a jig or two. He was generous and entertaining, always willing to help someone out, a great cook (didn’t need a recipe), and had a compassion for all animals. As long as his feet were willing he loved walking the dogs at Sammie’s Friends.

Frank is survived by his wife Karin; two sons from his former marriage Frank (Laura) Quinn Jr. and Michael (Melissa) Quinn; sisters Pauline of Redondo Beach and Joan of Ireland; brothers Victor (Eileen) Quinn and Desi (Liz) Quinn of Australia; grandchildren Steven and Jessica and great-granddaughter Kaya. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Margaret Quinn; sisters Eve and Maureen, and brother Joseph.

A memorial will be held at Chapel of the Angels Mortuary at a future date.

Any memorial contributions can be made to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund.