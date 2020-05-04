Obituary for Frances Este Frederick

Frances Frederick

Frances Este Frederick was born in Cedarville, California, a small lumber town near Alturas, on August 29, 1930. She was the first of six children born to Oralee and Frank Este. The young family moved to Nevada City in the Indian Flat area before Fran started to school at Nevada City Elementary. She attended all eight years there and graduated with the class of 1943, Fran continued ton to Nevada City High School for three more years, working as a nurses’ aide at the County Hospital. In the meantime, five siblings were born, her parents divorced, and her mother remarried.

The family moved again to Everett, Washington, where Fran graduated from Everett High School. Striking out on her own, Fran relocated to Sacramento where she worked at McClellan Air Force Base as a Junior Mechanic during the Korean conflict. But her real career was as an employee of Pacific Bell, a job she held for 29 years.

Fran married Alan Edward Frederick on January 23, 1971. He was also a Pacific Bell employee. The couple moved to Banner Mountain in 1980, building their dream home, which they shared with 4 dogs and a cat. They joined the First Baptist Church of Nevada City, and after retirement, became active members of Telephone Pioneers. During the first four years after retirement, the two of them installed Lifeline systems in the community. In 1995 they moved to Morgan Ranch away from the snow and nearer to medical assistance.

Al passed away on his 75th birthday, April 6, 2001. Fran died on April 22, 2020. She is survived by three nieces and four nephews. A private graveside service will be held for Fran at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Nevada City or to Sammies Friends.

Arrangements by Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.