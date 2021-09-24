Obituary for Frances Fran Dee Moore

Frances “Fran”

Dee Moore

June 30, 1936 – September 3, 2021

With heavy hearts, we regret to share that Fran passed away on Thursday September 3rd, 2021 with family and close friends at her side. She was a loving and cherished daughter, sister, mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many, many people. She is survived by her children, Don Moore, DeeDee Riley, Mike Moore and Janet Llach. Fran had a very large family between her children, sons & daughter-in-law’s, 15 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren

Fran was born on June 30, 1936, in Los Angeles, California to Sam and Clara Collette. Fran met her husband, Don in Southern California and were married in 1954. Their teenage love affair was truly a classic love story until the end and one that will live on in everyone that was a part of it. In 1961 they moved their family to Rough & Ready. In 1983 they left Rough and Ready for Dillon, Montana where they lived the rest of their lives.

Fran’s family was always her number one priority. She lived and breathed through them every day of her life and was proud of them all. Fran lost her husband of 66 years and the love of her life, Don, exactly one year ago to the day that she passed. Their passionate fire for one another burned until their last moments.

Fran was the matriarch and foundation for her large and growing family and quietly provided the base of strength and guidance. She had a legendary and timeless beauty that only enhanced with age. Her cooking was something she poured her heart and soul into and something that brought her cherished family together.

Fran will be deeply missed by her family, her church, the Dillon community, as well as the many long-time friends whose hearts she touched. Though we selfishly wanted her to stay, we know she is at peace with Don getting to watch over her beautiful family with the love of her life. May God bless and keep you, Fran. We love you always.