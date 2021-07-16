Obituary for Forrest Gary Rudolph
May 8, 1937 – May 28, 2021
Forrest Gary Rudolph passed away on May 28, 2021, in Roseville, CA, at age 84. A Celebration of Life was held July 1, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Grass Valley, CA.
Gary was born to Willard and Violet Rudolph on May 8, 1937, in Grand Junction, CO. He graduated from James Lick HS in San Jose, CA, in 1956. He majored in aeronautics at San Jose State University. He married Theatis Pauline Lemieux on December 12, 1959.
From an early age his passion was flying. He soloed at age 16 and obtained his pilot’s license at age 17. He flew for Flying Tigers Airlines for a brief period and then worked for American Airlines, where he retired as Captain at age 60. He then worked for Elon Musk as his personal pilot for several years. He built and flew his own planes, as well as being a flight instructor.
He was well-respected in the flying community, especially in the Grass Valley area.
Gary and Pauline traveled worldwide in their planes, cars, motorcycles, and on cruise ships. Gary loved Gospel music, singing, and playing golf. In later years, they spent the winter months in Desert Hot Springs with their Miracle Acres friends.
Gary was dedicated to his wife and family, as well as his church family and his many friends.
Gary is survived by his son, Matt Rudolph, of Sacramento, CA; his daughter, Penny Gordon, of La Pine, OR; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline, and his parents, Willard and Violet Rudolph.
