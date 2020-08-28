Obituary for Florence M. Jones

Florence M.

Jones

March 25, 1934 – August 15, 2020

Beautiful Florence M. Jones has passed from her long and fruitful life on earth to be with the Lord. She joins many of her loved ones that preceded her. Her Husband Stan, Son Mark and family elders such as Florence Seeger, Myrt, Sam and Patricia Weiss. Stanley E. and Caroline Jones.

She is survived by Her son Walt Jones, Daughter in law Nancy, Daughter April Roberge. Grand kids Joshua Hutchinson and wife Jessica, Jessica Jones, Mirna Brizendine, Jonathan Roberge, Anthony Roberge. Many Great grandkids, Jacob, Mckenna, Leia, Fredrick, Taylor, Micaela, Delaney. Her surviving sisters are Betty Holland and Dorothy Zoellin.

In life she was blessed with many family members including five sisters, Martha Wasley, Mary Salter, Betty Holland, Anabel Park and Dorothy Zoellin. Their families have been very prosperous and contribute to our community to this day with many kids, grand kids, and great grandkids. Their names such as Clark, White, Zoellin, Wasley, Grapel, Lincoln, Adams, Angle, Mcelhannon, Brezendine, Holland, Salter. Nieces, nephews, cousins and uncles are many and are evidence of a rich and wonderful life lived.

Florence was born in Sutter Creek California to Elsie Roberts (Boyd) and James Roberts. The six daughters were born and complications in life split the family in two when father went back east and never returned. Florence grew up in Sutter Creek with her grandparents. She moved to Nevada City as a young girl. She worked at Brett Harte Bakery where she met a handsome young Stanley Jones who worked for Nevada City P.D. after returning from his service in WW2 and Korea. Florence was the Beauty Queen at the local Nevada City parade and Stan was the Grand Marshal of that same parade. Things were right and they were married for 52 years before Stan’s passing. They raised two boys and a girl with storybook fashion. Florence was special with a wonderful spirit that was inclusive to everyone. Everyone loved her. She was a supermom. She also worked for the Nevada County Courts and the Probation Department. The family eventually moved to Carmichael, CA to further her husband’s law enforcement career. It was a young family life in suburbia. Florence and her husband managed and coached many girls Softball teams. They were proud of their daughter’s talents as a pitcher for college teams. Florence was an outstanding people photographer. There were times I was not sure if I could recognize her without a camera to her face. Florence developed her artistic talent. She achieved a Bachelor of Arts degree at Sacramento State University. She further developed her talents and for a time owned the “Sunshine Art Galley” in Fair Oaks, CA. She continued promoting artwork with the Sacramento State Art Alumni. She and her husband built a professional art studio at their home in Carmichael where she operated as “Artistic Arrangements “. She was a well known and respected by many for her artistic talents. But most of all she was known for her spirit. We trust Florence to the Lord and know she is in good hands. Some day we shall see her again.