Obituary for Florence Jane Gilchrist
Gilchrist
July 11, 1949 – July 8, 2021
Florence Jane Gilchrist, 71, of Palm Desert and long-time resident of Grass Valley, passed away July 8, 2021. ‘Janie’ Gilchrist, loving daughter of Jim and Catherine Gilchrist passed away peacfully at Eisenhower Hospital in Rancho Mirage. “I’ve had a lovely life, the best parents and pals, and extremely well traveled”. She will be greatly missed by friends and family. She will rest alongside her parents in Winnipeg, Canada.
