Obituary for First Class Petty Officer Daniel Arthur Durgin
Please Practice Motorcycle Safety & Save Lives
CHECK TWICE – SAVE A LIFE!! MOTORCYCLES ARE EVERYWHERE
FIRST CLASS PETTY OFFICER DANIEL ARTHUR DURGIN (US NAVY, FLEET MARINE FORCE) WAS TAKEN FROM A PROUD NATION AND LOVING FAMILY IN A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT ON APRIL 27, 2008.
WHILE STOPPED AT A STOPLIGHT ON HIS MOTORCYCLE IN MARYSVILLE, DANIEL WAS HIT FROM BEHIND AND KILLED. HE WAS 33 YEARS OLD. THE WOMAN WHO HIT DANIEL SAID SHE HAD TAKEN HER EYES OFF THE ROAD “FOR JUST A SECOND.”
DANIEL SERVED HIS COUNTRY AS A NAVY CORPSMAN, INCLUDING DUTY IN ZAMBOANGA AND IRAQ. HE WAS HIGHLY DECORATED, RECEIVING, AMONG MANY OTHERS, TWO NAVY/MARINE CORPS ACHIEVEMENT MEDALS. WHEN HE WAS NOT DEPLOYED, DANIEL WAS A NURSE AND A MOLECULAR BIOLOGIST, WHOSE MASTER’S THESIS WAS NEARLY COMPLETE.
WE ASK THAT YOU HONOR DANIEL’S MEMORY BY DRIVING RESPONSIBLY, AND ALWAYS CHECKING FOR MOTORCYCLES.
Daniel Arthur Durgin October 21, 1974 – April 27, 2008
Daniel’s credo: “opus, mereo, et adfero (work, serve, and contribute)”
