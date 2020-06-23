Obituary for Evelyn Sweat Lean

Evelyn Lean

Evelyn Sweat Lean

1928-2020

Long time resident of Grass Valley, CA, Evelyn Sweat Lean passed from her earthly home to her heavenly home on June 5, 2020 at the age of 92.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Grass Valley.

Evelyn was born March 22, 1928 in Blackfoot, ID. She was one of nine children. She moved to Colfax, CA at the age of 2 ½ and lived there until she married. She met her husband Gordon Lean at a dance at Lake Olympia in Grass Valley. They married December 26, 1946 in Reno, NV. The had two daughters Claudia and Joan.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Grass Valley and involved with Women’s

Christian Club. Evelyn was a homemaker and was very dedicated to her family and her home.

She was a person whose roots reached deep and branches of love spread very far.

Evelyn is survived by daughter Claudia (Ron) Keeling, granddaughters Shannon (Daniel John) Robinson, Kim (Jason) Burkholder, grandson Jesse (Hannah) Markel, great grandchildren Brandon, Trenton, and Seth Robinson, Taylor, Caleb, and Aaron Burkholder, great-great grandchild Chase Robinson, sisters Katherine, Elaine and Ruth, and brother Bud.

She’s preceded in death by her parents Ray and Mary Sweat, mother and father-in-law Larry and Ruth Martin, husband Gordon Lean, daughter Joan Lean Markel, grandson Ronald R. Keeling, sister Afton Mikaelson, and brothers Clint, Glen and David Sweat.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Foundation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.