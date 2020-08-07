Obituary for Evelyn Bernice Harding Williamson

Evelyn Bernice

Harding Williamson

September 15, 1921 – July 14, 2020

Evelyn Bernice (Harding) Williamson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home in Grass Valley, California. She was 98 years old.

Evelyn Bernice Harding was born September 15, 1921, in Paonia, Colorado. The second child of James Elijah and Leone Bernice Harding, she was raised on the family ranch on Minnesota Creek several miles from Paonia.

Evelyn married the love of her life, Ralph Williamson, on March 2, 1940, in Delta County, Colorado. They lived on a ranch near Crawford, Colorado, in their early years of marriage and moved to Marysville (Linda), California, in 1955, then to Brownsville in 1967. Ralph died in 1987 and Evelyn continued to live in Brownsville until 2014 when she moved to a second home in Grass Valley to be near more family.

Evelyn is survived by her children Donna Toni of Niagara Falls, NY; Joanne Sweeney (Rex Harrison), Grass Valley, CA; Roger Williamson (Linda) of Brownsville, CA; and Janet Streight (Patrick) of Dobbins, CA. Surviving grandchildren are Christine Toni Yancey (Scott), Michelle Toni, Sheryl Toni Sacco (Chris); Dean Sweeney (Kim), Darlene Sweeney Hinojosa (Manuel); Shannon Heim (Bill), Willow Williamson (Angie); Timaree Marston, Seth Marston (Deanna), and Veronica Hancock (Dennis).

There are 14 great-grandchildren: Bella Sacco; Dillon Sweeney, Kayla and Alejandra Hinojosa; Jared and Tyler Heim; Chase and Heather Federmeyer; Sorrel Evelyn Marston-Simmons; Zander, Jemma, Giselle, and Axel Marston, and Brianne Hancock. The four great-great-grandchildren are Cole and Cooper Sweeney; Cash and Crew Federmeyer.

Her seven siblings all preceded her in death—Buford (Sonny), Perry, Little Jim, Gordon, Carrol, Gwendolyn Condit, and Charlotte Patton. Her parents (Jim and Leone Harding), husband Ralph, grandchild Kevin, and great-grandchild Caemon also preceded her in death.

She was a farmer, rancher, gardener, cook, baker, and caregiver. During her lifetime she worked as a nurse’s aide and cared for special needs foster children. She cleaned houses in various places the family lived and cleaned cabins for the youth who attended Woodleaf Camp. She was a seamstress, worked in a fabric store, and was a postal worker.

Evelyn was a member of the Grange in Colorado and Brownsville, a member of the PTA, a Cub Scout and Camp Fire Girls leader, a member and dancer of many square dance clubs, a Red Hat lady, and volunteer at the Forbestown Museum. She loved playing Rummicub and Bingo. She had an amazing mind and was very competitive to the very end. She enjoyed everything about life and gave that joy to everyone she met. Evelyn was loved by everyone.

Graveside services were attended by family members on July 24 under the direction of Lipp and Sullivan of Marysville. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to our local Meals on Wheels at the Gold Country Senior Services, P.O. Box 968, Grass Valley, CA 95945.