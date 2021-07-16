Obituary for Erick S Hugghins
Hugghins
February 17, 1971 – July 8, 2021
Erick S. (Scott) Hugghins passed away at home after a long fight against cancer.
Scott was born to Roy Lee Hugghins and Cheryl (Kopp) Hugghins on February 17, 1971, in San Rafael, California. When his father was deployed during the Vietnam war, Scott and his mom moved to Rough and Ready, where he grew up.
Before his illness, Scott was an employee of Caltrans and Nevada County Public Works. He loved driving and hauling big equipment. He also loved working with his good friend, Gordo.
Scott was predeceased by his father.
Surviving Scott are his loving partner of 31 years, Susan Steiner, his mother, Cheryl, his brother, Zachary (Jennifer) Istre , his nephew, Jeremy Istre, uncle and aunt, Greg and Barbara (Kopp) Wilcox, uncle, Ed Hugghins (Wanda) and his loving Texas family, cousins, Cortney Hayden and Aaron Wilcox, and his best friends since Kindergarten, Myles Russell and Chris Ward.
It was Scott’s wish to have no memorial service. When he is buried with his father in Nevada City, he will be surrounded by family and close friends.
Memorial contributions in Scott’s name can be made to the Cancer Aid Thrift Shop in Grass Valley, CA.
