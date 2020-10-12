Obituary for Eric Wardle

Eric Wardle

June 25, 1989 – October 3, 2020

It is with great sadness, that we share the untimely passing of Eric William Wardle on the 3rd of October, 2020. Eric was born to Richard and Margaret Wardle on June 25th of 1989, in Madera California, delivered by his father. At 9 pounds and 10 ounces, he was a big baby. Eric continued to grow at a very fast rate and was always very curious and a little accident prone; he even cut the tip of his finger off when he was about 3 under the leg of a swing set, (he just wanted to know what would happen). By the time Eric was 13, he had outgrown all his siblings and his parents. Eric developed a great love for music and even dabbled in some online classes, gaining understanding of the art of making music. Eric’s heart seemed to grow larger as his body did, always willing to share a laugh and a smile, carry on a good conversation with no judgment, even if he didn’t agree. He brought love and affection to everyone who entered his life.

He is survived by his mother Margaret Wardle; his siblings Rebecca Connor, Christopher Wardle, Sarah Brown, Kenneth Wardle, brother-in-laws Jamie Brown and Stephen Connor; his nieces and nephews, Justin, Christina, Alexander, Andrew, Samantha, Richard, Caleb, and Kenneth Jr.

He is preceded in death by his father Richard Wardle.

Eric was loved dearly, and will be extremely missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements are being made at Chapel of The Angles.