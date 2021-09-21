Obituary for Emilia Bernard

Emilia Bernard

January 16, 1920 – September 1, 2021

Emilia Bernard died peacefully in her daughter’s home on September 1, 2021, surrounded by the ones she loved. She was born on January 16, 1920 in Guatemala City, Guatemala. She was 101 years old.

She was the oldest of three siblings who are all deceased.

Emilia is survived by a daughter and two sons. She is predeceased by her siblings and one son.

She had six grandchildren, two great grandchildren and eight nephews and nieces.

She retired at 65 as a bank manager or two banks.

Emilia came from a gifted musical family. She played piano and sang in many choruses.

Besides spending time with family and friends, she was an exceptional cook and amazing writer. She loved gardening and nature.

Emilia touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life. She had a great faith in God.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on September 24, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Church, Grass Valley, CA. A reception will follow in the church hall.

Family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Hospice of the Foothills. 11270 Rough and Ready Hwy, Grass Valley, CA 95945.