Obituary for Ellen Vibecka Fischer

Ellen Vibecka Fischer passed away peacefully on June 15th, 2020. She was 85 years old. Ellen was born on May 19th, 1935 in Oakland, California to John and Knuda Bueman who were immigrants from Denmark. She grew up in San Leandro, California with her parents and brother Vern. Ellen learned english from her classmates and kindergarten teacher as Danish

was spoken at home. She was part of the first class to graduate from San Lorenzo High School in 1953.

Initially, Ellen went to San Josè State University wanting to become a teacher. When school did not work out, Ellen landed on her feet becoming a dental assistant for Dr. Naismith in Oakland. At the office she eventually became the head dental assistant at the office. During her dental assistant career she became an assistant in oral surgery.

While she was at Dr. Naismith’s office she met the love of her life, Richard (aka Dick) Fischer who would not date her until she was 21 years old. Richard and Ellen married on September 8th, 1957. For a period of time Ellen became a housewife raising their 3 children, Lynn, Kari and John.

Ellen returned to dental assisting and oral surgery, becoming a registered dental assistant. Eventually, Ellen taught dental assisting for 3 years at Eden Vocational Education in San Lorenzo, California. When Proposition 13 passed, funding was cut at Eden and Ellen lost her job teaching. One of the doctors from an office where she placed students suggested she apply for the administrator position at the Alameda County Dental Society. She did, won the position and quickly made a name for herself. A short 3 years later Ellen was recruited to be the Executive Administrator for the Northern California

Dental Lab Association. Eventually she became the Executive Director of the California Dental Lab Association and managed the Western states dental labs associations for 18 years until her retirement in 1997.

Ellen retired to Penn Valley, California with her husband Dick in 1998. Ellen’s retirement was full with her volunteering for the Woman’s Auxiliary at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, various trips, events with her Red Hat friends, weekly pot lucks

with their friends and enjoying services at Peace Lutheran Church for 20 years.

Ellen is survived by her husband Dick Fischer; daughter and son-in-law Lynn and Dan Edwards, daughter and son-in-law Kari and Ben Grasmuck, son and daughter-in-law John and Rana Fischer; grandchildren – Dr. Gillian (Edwards) and Donny Wong, Carissa Edwards; Mat and Sarah Grasmuck, Racheal (Grasmuck) and Jason Martinez; Ian, Devon and Jacob Fischer; great grandchildren – Annalise and Catherine Grasmuck; and soon to be born baby Martinez; brother and sister-in-law Vern and Carolynn Bueman, niece Lisa and nephew Eric.

Private services to be announced.

Donations can be made to American Cancer Society; Alzheimer’s Association or Alzheimer’s Disease Research; or American Heart Association Ellen Vibecka Fischer