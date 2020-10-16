Obituary for Elizabeth Brown
June 19, 1938 – October 5, 2020
Elizabeth Marie Brown passed away on October 5, 2020 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. She was 82.
A Funeral Service will take place at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, however due to the pandemic it will be invitation only.
Betty was born on June 19, 1938 in San Jose, California to Thomas and Mamie Tomasello. She worked and retired from Santa Clara County. In 1971, she married Roy Brown and in 1996, they moved to Penn Valley.
She was the queen of the Red Hat Ladies, and a member of the Collectabells, the Roaming Angels, and the Travel Club. She enjoyed Zumba and yoga.
We will all miss her strawberry-pretzel Jell-O and Rocky Road fudge at the holidays.
Betty is survived by her brother, Thomas (Barbara) Tomasello; her nieces, Dawn Stefani, Lynda Dorset, and Lori Erwin; her nephews, Michael David Weil and Derek Tomasello; 21 great-nieces and nephews; two grandchildren; and is lovingly remembered by Tom Dieter.
She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Mamie Tomasello; her husband, Roy W. Brown; and her sisters, Anna, Dorothy, and Theresa.
Please make memorial donations in her name to The Alzheimer’s Outreach Program (AOP) via the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation at (530) 274-6007 ext. 5595.
