Obituary for Elizabeth Audrey Ludlum

Elizabeth Audrey

Ludlum

February 12, 1931 – January 29, 2021

Elizabeth Audrey Ludlum (Babe) passed away on Friday, January 29th, 2021 at the tender age of 89.

Graveside services to be held on Saturday, February 13th, 2021, starting at 1:00 pm, at Sierra Memorial Lawn, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City 95959.

“Babe” was born to parents of Scottish decent, and immigrated to Montreal, Canada. Her father, Alexander Anderson Gray Hastings from Dundee, and her mother, Elizabeth Duffy Houston from Glasgow. She emigrated to the US, and became a naturalized citizen. Babe met her husband on a train, he in his Navy uniform. They were married, and moved to Bradenton, Florida, Billy’s hometown. They then moved to California, where they had three sons. After her husband Billy retired, they moved to their home in Grass Valley, California, where they lived until Billy’s passing. Mom moved to Hilltop Commons a few years after that.

In California, Babe worked in the office for the LA City Police Department, turning down a promotion to be the chief’s assistant to become a housewife. She spent decades in the Methodist Church choir, enjoyed square dancing and countless hours as an employee of Weight Watchers. Babe owned a thrift store for a time, called “Second Season” in Orange, Ca. She was a talented artist in oils, watercolor, pen and ink, and dried flower art. She also illustrated a children’s book.

It doesn’t matter where you were, what the venue was, or what city you were in, Mom had to dance. Hilltop Commons (until Covid) had music every Thursday, and Mom was always the first to dance and the last to leave.

Survived by her sons, Greg Ludlum of Grass Valley, Darin Ludlum of Grass Valley, and Dana Ludlum of Nevada City; her brother, Doug Hastings; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a plethora of nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Billy M. Ludlum and her brother, Alexander (Alec) Hastings.

In Babe and Billy’s final days, they both had a relationship with Hospice. Any donations should be directed to Hospice of the Foothills in their honor.