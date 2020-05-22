Obituary for Elizabeth Ann Septer-Kushon-Jones
In Loving Memory Elizabeth Ann Septer-Kushon-Jones
November 22, 1934 – May 5, 2020
Elizabeth Jones died on May 5, 2020, of natural causes in Pleasanton, CA.
Elizabeth (aka Lizzie or Liz) came to California in 1945 with her mother and father, Lorene and Joseph Septer, and brother Tom. They packed up all their belonging and headed west from Danville, Arkansas to Oxnard, CA.
Support Local Journalism
Graduating from Oxnard High School in 1952, Liz started working at Point Mugu Naval Airbase in Oxnard. Later she worked in the public school system until relocating to Grass Valley, CA with her husband, Bill Jones, who preceded her in death.
Liz worked for and retired from the County of Nevada, in Human Resources. She remained in Grass Valley until 2013. She then moved to the Livermore/Pleasanton area.
Liz is survived by her brother Tom Septer; three children Maribeth Linhart, and her husband Jim; Jeffrey Kushon and his wife Cherie; and Linda Hothem; four grandchildren, Kierra Schaumkel, Rob Jones, Aaron & Christian Hothem; three great granddaughters: Lexi, Hayley, Teah Schaumkel; nieces Michelle Cowan, and her husband Jeff; Tommi Berry; Shawn Barcelona, and her husband Bobby; and nephew Kevin Septer.
She was laid to rest at St. Patricks Catholic Cemetery in Grass Valley on May 12, 2020, attended by her loving family members.
Arrangements were handled by Hopper Weaver Mortuary, Nevada City, CA.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Elizabeth at a later date.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User