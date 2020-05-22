Obituary for Elizabeth Ann Septer-Kushon-Jones

In Loving Memory Elizabeth Ann Septer-Kushon-Jones

November 22, 1934 – May 5, 2020

Elizabeth Jones died on May 5, 2020, of natural causes in Pleasanton, CA.

Elizabeth (aka Lizzie or Liz) came to California in 1945 with her mother and father, Lorene and Joseph Septer, and brother Tom. They packed up all their belonging and headed west from Danville, Arkansas to Oxnard, CA.

Graduating from Oxnard High School in 1952, Liz started working at Point Mugu Naval Airbase in Oxnard. Later she worked in the public school system until relocating to Grass Valley, CA with her husband, Bill Jones, who preceded her in death.

Liz worked for and retired from the County of Nevada, in Human Resources. She remained in Grass Valley until 2013. She then moved to the Livermore/Pleasanton area.

Liz is survived by her brother Tom Septer; three children Maribeth Linhart, and her husband Jim; Jeffrey Kushon and his wife Cherie; and Linda Hothem; four grandchildren, Kierra Schaumkel, Rob Jones, Aaron & Christian Hothem; three great granddaughters: Lexi, Hayley, Teah Schaumkel; nieces Michelle Cowan, and her husband Jeff; Tommi Berry; Shawn Barcelona, and her husband Bobby; and nephew Kevin Septer.

She was laid to rest at St. Patricks Catholic Cemetery in Grass Valley on May 12, 2020, attended by her loving family members.

Arrangements were handled by Hopper Weaver Mortuary, Nevada City, CA.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Elizabeth at a later date.